Everton are currently throwing the kitchen sink at their fight against relegation from the Premier League, but there is a chance they could be playing football in the Championship next season.

The Toffees are currently 18th in the table, behind Leicester City on goal difference. But regardless of whether they managed to avoid the drop or not, the Merseyside outfit are in need of some new recruits to improve their current squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye, who is enjoying a strong season up front for the Blades.

Everton interested in signing Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United applauds the fans after a match

Romano has said Ndiaye is expected to land “a big move” this summer, and there are already plenty of clubs monitoring his situation.

Everton are among those reportedly interested in acquiring the Senegal international’s services, along with a number of Italian clubs.

Ndiaye is a hugely popular figure at Sheffield United, having worked his way towards becoming a regular starter at Bramall Lane, and Paul Heckingbottom’s faith has paid off.

With 13 goals and eight assists in the Championship so far, the 23-year-old is the club’s leading goalscorer for the season. He has popped up with crucial winning goals against Bristol City, Reading, and most recently Wigan to give Sheffield United a big chance at securing promotion into the Premier League.

Ndiaye has received huge praise from the coaching team at Bramall Lane. Head of player development Jack Lester told Sportsmail: “He does things you can’t coach. He’s so natural, the way he deals with the ball. Beautifully balanced and poised.

“He’s a lovely lad, always smiling. Very popular. Fearless, a tough kid. Strong on the ball and not nice to play against.”

Ndiaye seems to have impressed every club he’s been at. Before moving to Sheffield, he spent time at Boreham Wood during his youth career and manager Luke Garrard waxed lyrical about his impression of him, describing the France-born forward as having a “God-given gift.”

Everton goalscoring woes

Everton have been lacking on the goalscoring front this season, having found the back of the net just 24 times. No other club in the Premier League has scored less goals than Sean Dyche’s side this term.

Demarai Gray currently leads the tally with six goals, with Dwight McNeil in second on four. With Richarlison gone and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with injury, the Blues have been without a real influence in their attack.