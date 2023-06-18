Everton keen on 15-goal attacker as defender attracts transfer interest

Everton have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks. The Toffees stayed up in the Premier League on the final day last season.
Sean Dyche’s side have the chance to bring in some new signings now the transfer window is open. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Attacker on radar
Everton are keen on signing Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye along with Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The 23-year-old, who is a Senegal international with seven caps under his belt, has been a key player for the Blades over recent years and has gained them gain promotion from the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom.
He made the move to Bramall Lane in 2019 and initially had a loan spell away in non-league at Hyde to gain experience. The forward fired 15 goals last term in all competitions.
Defender wanted elsewhere
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly on the radar of fellow top flight club West Ham. According to Football Insider, David Moyes is interested and the Hammers have lodged an ‘enquiry’ about his potential availability as they prepare for life in the Europa League.
The Carlisle-born 20-year-old moved to Merseyside in 2020 and has since made 13 appearances during his time at Goodison Park to date, chipping in with a single goal. He has also been loaned out to Blackburn Rovers and most recently PSV to get some regular game time under his belt..