Everton land £22.5 million windfall to boost David Moyes' summer transfer funds

Everton now know their Premier League finish ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United on the final day of the 2024-25 season.

It’s official - Everton’s final Premier League place has been secured.

It’s not where David Moyes will be satisfied with in the long term. But there’s no doubt that the Toffees manager will be pleased that Everton have finished 13th this season.

When Moyes returned to the Goodison Park hot seat in January, succeeding Sean Dyche, he picked up a side that was 16th in the table and one point above the drop zone. By his own admission, the Scot did not want to be the manager who took Everton into the Championship. But it was swiftly established that would not be the case.

During his tenure, Everton have picked up 28 points in 18 fixtures. They were officially safe from the drop on 21 April, but it felt like top-flight status was secured several weeks beforehand. And how other results have panned out means that the Blues cannot finish higher or lower than 13th ahead of the final-day trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 3-2 loss at newly-crowned FA Cup champions Crystal Palace on Tuesday night means that they cannot catch Everton, with the gap four points. Last weekend, losses for Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also meant the trio are unable to leapfrog the Toffees.

Everton’s 13th-place finish is their highest since claiming 10th in the 2020-21 season under Carlo Ancelotti. In the following two campaigns, the Blues battled relegation, finishing 16th and 17th respectively. Last term, Everton secured 15th spot, although it would have been 12th but for a combined eight-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Thirteenth place represents tangible progress and it means that Moyes’ side have racked in prize money of £22.5 million per Football365. As well as TV revenue which is shared between all clubs, there is around £2.8 million up for grabs per place in the Premier League. Those funds will be a boost for Everton’s upcoming transfer window, which is set to be pivotal. As thing stand, 14 players are due to depart the club at the end of their respective deals. It has been confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure will leave after five years service, having turned down a new deal. Ashley Young, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will also depart.

Idrissia Gana Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also see their respective deals expire but a decision has yet to be made.

Moyes has spoken of his ambition to get Everton back challenging for Europe again and an intriguing summer is in store. Several areas of the squad require strengthening. Speaking after the 2-0 win over Southampton, which was the final game at Goodison Park before moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next term, Moyes told supporters: “We had unbelievable times here over the years and we need to start rebuilding again. This club felt like, to me, one which was a big family, but looked broken, felt broken – and it doesn’t feel like that any more.

“I hope the owners are recognising what they’re seeing today, as well, because this is to be built up, brought back and [we need to] get us back to where we belong and where we believe we should be.”