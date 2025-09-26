Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal for Leeds United last weekend. | Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal since leaving Everton

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin is once again on a good path in his career after scoring a vital goal against Wolves last time out. The Sheffield-born striker swapped Merseyside for West Yorkshire after letting his contract run down, ending a nine-year-association with Everton football club which had started when he was just 19-years-old.

Calvert-Lewin cost the Blues just £1.5m when he made the move back in 2016 and proved to be a masterstroke of a signing. He learned from the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Wayne Rooney in his early years before really coming into his own under Carlo Ancelotti between 2019 and 2021 when he scored 29 times across two league seasons, becoming an England international in the process.

Overall, the powerful forward scored 71 times in 273 appearances across all competitions, including 57 times in the Premier League. It puts him third in the club’s list of scorers in the competition’s history.

However, his final season was fairly underwhelming as injuries limited him to just three league goals. When he decided to leave Everton, he explained: "The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton.

“I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club."

His final strike for Everton came against Tottenham in a 3-2 victory in January, but he’s now ended his long goal drought after scoring his first goal for Leeds in a 3-1 win over Wolves.

Daniel Farke heaps praise on Dominic-Calvert-Lewin

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin is someone that offers his team vital leadership as they bid to survive in the top-flight. When discussing his impact, he told BBC Sport: "[The goal against Wolves] was very important for him and it is a sign that he is on a good path.I have to say from the day he walked in he has been brilliant. His attitude in the dressing room and leading the young players has been very important.

"He tries in a more natural way to take on more responsibility in the dressing room but the most important responsibility is what he does on the pitch and so far it has been good."

Calvert-Lewin not only scored in the game but was earmarked for his work off the ball. Only Brenden Aaronson (47) registered more pressure than Calvert-Lewin (37) , who clocked up more off-the-ball runs (29) and sprints (12) than any of his Leeds colleagues.

Reflecting on the win, Calvert-Lewin said: "It's massive. We knew what we were capable of going into the game. [After] going 1-0 down, we showed great character to turn it around. We then had the confidence to play. The rest took care of itself. We should have taken the game to them a little more [in the second half]. I think we showed our resilience to be able to defend deep. Next time, we'll look to build on the momentum of the first half."

Were Everton right to let Dominic Calvert-Lewin go?

Everton currently have Beto and new signing Thierno Barry battling it out for a starting spot. Beto ended last year with eight goals - five more than Calvert-Lewin - and is ahead of the former England international this term with two so far, including one in the Carabao Cup.

Barry, who replaced Calvert-Lewin, is yet to hit the ground running. He has no goals in five league appearances and seven across all competitions. However, he has good credentials having scored 11 in 35 league matches for a Villarreal team that qualified for the Champions League last season.

Ultimately, it depends which Calvert-Lewin Leeds get, and how Barry adapts to his surroundings on Merseyside. It’s too early to judge at this point but what is clear is the former Blues man is currently rediscovering his confidence in front of goal at Elland Road.

