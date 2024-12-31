Everton legend handed second sacking of 2024 after disastrous nine-game winless run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Rooney has left his role with Plymouth Argyle amid relegation battle.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Rooney has been sacked from his second managerial role this year after parting ways with Plymouth Argyle. The south coast side are winless since November 5th and enter the new year at the bottom of the Championship table.

The Everton legend was previously dismissed by former club Birmingham City back in January, after a torrid run of form left them down in 20th with just two wins in 15 games. Rooney left the club just 83 days into his tenure with the Blues, and joined Plymouth four months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyle narrowly avoided relegation last season by just one point and they will be faced with another battle for survival as they enter the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. The Pilgrims are winless in nine games, losing on six occasions and conceding 26 goals.

Rooney’s dismissal comes just two days after their latest 2-0 defeat to Championship new boys Oxford United. The U’s put a crucial three points between them and the relegation zone thanks to their final win of the year.

Plymouth Argyle released a statement confirming the news that Rooney has departed the club with immediate effect.

“Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. Departing the club with Rooney will be Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and Club Captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as Goalkeeping coach. We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

The role at Plymouth Argyle was Rooney’s fourth as a manager, having made the move to Home Park four months after being sacked by Birmingham City. The Blues cut ties with the 39-year-old after just 83 days in charge. They made the decision to sack former manager John Eustace while sitting sixth in the table, only for them to slip down into 20th.

“Time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed. Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback,” Rooney said at the time of his Birmingham dismissal.

Prior to his short spells with Plymouth and Birmingham, Rooney parted ways with DC United after they failed to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season. He also quit his role with Derby County amid their administration and relegation to League One in 2022.