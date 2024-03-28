Sean Dyche's team are currently 16th with 25 points but would be in 14th with 31 points without their six-point penalty.

Everton are set to miss out on the final chance to strengthen their squad until the summer, as the last deadline for registering players ends today.

The deadline for registering free agents or any other players to be part of their squad this season is today ahead of the final 10 games as they aim to avoid relegation.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the rules, the Premier League states that changes to a squad list can be made 'during the period of a Transfer Window; or at other times only with the permission of the Board.' Clubs are able to register players, including free agent signings, until 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March (March 28). If they were to bring anyone in at the final hour, they would have to ensure there are free spaces and Everton currently have space given that U21 players aren't counted and the likes of Lewis Dobbin, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tyler Onyango, Youssef Chermiti and others fall into that category.

Looking at the free agent market there are some recognisable names, including Anwar El Ghazi, who fans will remember arrived on loan a few years ago but failed to make any impact as he played just twice in what ended up being a baffling move. Other names include former Leeds and Wolves winger Helder Costa, former Montpellier forward Andy Delort, who has 85 goals in Ligue 1 and former experienced Lille midfielder Xeka. Other names include Mamadou Sakho, Carlos Vela and Shkodran Mustafi who fans will recognise from their Premier League days but the list is mainly made up of older, experienced professionals who are past their best.

It means Everton aren't exactly missing out when it comes to any of these deals, as they aren't likely to improve their current XI. Most haven't played for months and wouldn't be able to make an instant impact anyway. They are better placed targeting the players whose deals expire this summer - and there are plenty of viable options.