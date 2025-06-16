Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A closer look at some of the latest transfer rumours linked with Everton this summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are expected to oversee some significant changes to their squad this summer as they prepare for a new chapter under new ownership.

While rumours continue to circle the blue part of Merseyside, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest stories as David Moyes looks to continue this upwards trajectory with the Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man City star backed to ‘suit’ shock Everton move

Everton are on the market for a new right-back this window and Kyle Walker has cropped up as a potential candidate to suit their needs. Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown believes the England international would suit being with the Toffees.

Walker has been tipped to move on this summer following his loan spell with AC Milan for the second half of last season. Brown reports that Manchester City ‘still don’t want’ Walker and they have made the decision to remove him from their wage bill.

“I think David Moyes and Everton, who have problems at full-back and have to find replacements, might decide he’s got enough in his locker to help out,” the former scout told Football Insider.

“They’ve been having a look because Moyesy values that experience he’s got at the top level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They won’t be expecting a flying machine up and down the wing, and that’s not how they play. So it might be a move that suits him where he’ll be a bit more disciplined in that back line. It would only be a short-term deal, I would think.

“Everton are looking for a new right-back, but they have priorities in other positions too, so they may feel they can get Walker for a year and then address it long-term.”

Doubt cast over Everton pursuit of new goalkeeper

Everton are looking to add a new face to their goalkeeping options this summer and had targeted Michael Cooper from Sheffield United. After losing out of promotion to Sunderland, the Blades could be looking at some key players leaving but Cooper has been tipped to remain at the club, or at least not move to Merseyside.

According to another Football Insider report, it’s unlikely Cooper will want to move to Everton, knowing he will be down the pecking order behind first choice Jordan Pickford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pickford is the outstanding number one choice for Everton and I expect him to remain that for the foreseeable future as well,” Pete O’Rourke said.

“So would Cooper want to make that move as a backup? I’m not too sure, in all honesty. I think he wants to be playing regularly just to continue his own development.

“Sheffield United, I don’t think they’ll be in any rush to sell the keeper despite missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

“Everton are going to need some goalkeeper reinforcements. But I think a move for Cooper might be too hard because I don’t think Cooper at this stage of his career would be looking to go and play backup to Jordan Pickford.”