‘Not able to tell’ - Everton midfielder makes honest admission about future

The Everton midfielder has been in good form during their recent winning run.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has openly spoken about his future at the club while on international duty with Belgium.

Onana, 22, is set to face Austria away in their first European Qualifier tonight before then welcoming Sweden on October 16 and he will most likely retain his place at the base of their midfield three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been a key figure for Sean Dyche this season and will continue to be a mainstay in the first team but his comments about a ‘change in atmosphere’ when he has linked up with his national teammates is certainly going to rub some Everton fans the wrong way.

“I’m not going to say that it [international duty] is my main source of motivation because I take very seriously the task that I have with Everton, namely, to help the club to survive,” he said via Sport Witness.

“But I must admit that this change in atmosphere and finding a team with high quality players changes the mood. Mentally, it does me a lot of good.”

In terms of his future, he gave a somewhat dubious response but he is currently contracted until the summer of 2027. He has recently formed a strong partnership with James Garner in midfield that has been successful, rather than with Idrissa Gueye, that is helping to showcase the best of his ability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previoulsy he held interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer and during the January window prior, and his vast potential is likely to take him to a top club at some point during his career.

Furthermore, when asked f he would remain at Goodison Park for the whole season, Onana remained reserved about his future options.

“That was my goal at the start of the season,” he responded. “But like I said I don’t have a crystal ball. I am not able to tell you what will happen in the future.