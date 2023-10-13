The 21-year-old defender has been in strong form at the start of this season.

Jarrad Branthwaite has opened up on his success with Everton this season and how competition for places has helped him thrive.

Branthwaite, 21, enjoyed a strong loan spell in Holland last season at PSV and now he’s returned to English football more confident and experienced than ever.

That has translated into a good run of games under Sean Dyche where he has impressed as one of Everton’s best players and it has seen him earn a new long-term-deal at the club as a result of his impressive showings.

Branthwaite has developed a solid partnership with James Tarkowski - an ever-present in the Everton side last season playing every single minute - and Branthwaite spoke highly of his defensive partner who has helped him during the early stages of this season.

“I’ve said in other interviews, that James is a big leader in the squad,” he told EvertonTV. “But not only in the squad but for me playing alongside him.

“He guides me through the game and tells me little things to do. It’s a massive thing for a young player to have an experienced player next to him and hopefully, we can continue that partnership.”

He also spoke on the competition for places, which is certainly something he has to contend with as Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey await patiently on the sidelines.

However, he’s played in every game since his first start of the season against Wolves in August and now he’s set on keeping his place in the side.

“It keeps you on your toes, you have to train every day as hard as you can or the other defenders will take your place in the team.