Juventus ‘eye’ £15m Everton midfielder for January signing after frustrating period

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has supposedly emerged as a target for Juventus, according to reports from Italy.

The 30-year-old returned to England after a decent spell on loan at Lille last season, where he played 27 times scoring three goals and assisting on two occasions.

Upon returning, he completed pre-season under Sean Dyche, and was even included in the matchday squad for the first game of the season against Fulham, but a calf issue ruled him out of action and he’s failed to make another squad since.

Signed from Barcelona in 2019, he endured a turbulent spell at the club as he was a key starter when fit but he suffered an ankle injury early on in his Everton career following a nasty tackle from Son Heung-min that kept him out for a few months which heavily affected his career.

He may have found an exit in the summer, as there were reports of a potential move away, but nothing materialised. Now, he may get the chance to leave in January as it looks like he is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park.

According to Calciomercato.it, Juventus could be his salvation as they could be forced to look for a new midfielder due to Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli having off-field issues. Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is also mentioned as an option, after falling to the bench after the arrival of Ange Postecoglou.

The report states the Everton man is valued at around €15m but the Turin club aren’t ready to pay that price in January especially since his deal expires in 2024. Therefore, Juventus are eyeing a ‘low cost’ deal to try to sign the player.