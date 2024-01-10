Everton 'monitoring' West Brom star with 777 Partners pushing for move

Everton are reportedly 'monitoring' West Brom youngster Tom Fellows for a potential move after his form this season.

Fellows, 20, has featured 16 times this season across the Championship, EFL Cup and FA Cup, managing to net his first goal and assist for the club in their third-round tie against Aldershot in what was a comfortable 4-1 win at the Hawthorns over the weekend.

Capable of playing off either flank, he has great technical ability and flair, which was evident in his goal at the weekend as made a sharp run in behind before cutting back onto his left foot to fire in his first senior goal - and, by all accounts, he has been an impressive figure under Carlos Corberán this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are monitoring Fellows over a potential summer move especially given that he is out of contract in June. What makes this story more interesting is the fact that Everton's new prospective owners, 777 Partners, reportedly like the player and are considering signing the youngster to loan him out to gain more experience.

He has been at the Midlands club since the age of 10 and progressed through the academy levels before making his debut in 2021, aged 18. He was then sent on loan for the 2022/23 season to Crawley Town where he made 40 appearances in League Two which has proven to be vital experience.

During his loan spell in League Two, the assistant manager at the time, Darren Byfield who was briefly interim boss at Crawley, now back with Walsall, gave a glowing review of Fellows as a player and individual. "Let's talk about his game...unbelievable. He is a get-off-your-seat kind of guy. When he gets the ball I was like 'go on, Tom'. He dribbles and drives, with a great attitude to develop, a great attitude to work, just a wonderful boy. Off the pitch, his mannerisms, his attitude, I really, really liked Tom Fellows and think he will go on to be a very good footballer."

