Everton still have business to oversee as David Moyes admits to struggling to spend money.

Everton’s transfer focus right now is back on Tyler Dibling as talks have reignited and are looking promising, but there are other deals they are considering before the transfer window slams shut in less than two weeks.

The BBC has reported that the Toffees are now ‘closing in’ on signing Dibling from Southampton. The deal looked dead in the water after three offers were rejected by the Championship side but conversations have now ‘restarted’ and a £40 million agreement is said to be nearing completion.

Should Everton get the Dibling deal over the line, he will become their eighth signing of the summer and the most expensive. But the 19-year-old winger isn’t the only target currently on their radar.

The Blues have recently been linked with Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, as Pep Guardiola is looking to trim the fat and offload some players before the window closes.

Nathan Ake backed to be ‘good addition’ to Everton

Former Everton scout Bryan King, who was at the club during David Moyes’ first tenure, believes Ake would be a smart signing for his old team.

The centre-back has been with Man City since 2020, following his £41 million move from Bournemouth. Ake’s time on the pitch last season was limited, with injuries playing a majority part in his absences. However, he has not been a starting player in either of City’s Premier League games so far this term either, indicating he could be another figure Guardiola is willing to axe.

City are reportedly looking for £40 million for Ake but King believes Everton can agree a much lower fee considering the Dutchman’s arrival price and his age.

“I like Ake, he always puts in a performance for Man City,” King told Goodison News.

“He could certainly be pushed in alongside [Jarrad] Branthwaite, or [James] Tarkowski if needed. He would be a good addition, he’s got good experience now, and he’s a solid defender.

“City want to recoup money, but they aren’t going to get their £40m back for him, that’s for sure. He’s a £15-20m man, I would think. He’s now 30, but he’s got a good three or four years in him still. Ake would be a good asset for Everton.”

Everton ‘finding it difficult’ to spend money

Moyes has been vocal about his side’s transfer business this window and has previously admitted he wants to see the club make more signings before the deadline.

Last month, the manager said Everton were still in need of ‘maybe five or six players’. This was prior to them signing the likes of Adam Aznou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Moyes has since revealed the Blues are ‘finding it very difficult’ to get deals over the line.

“We have money to spend and we are trying to spend it,” the Toffees boss said on Friday. “It is not that we don't have the money to spend, we do have, but we're finding it very difficult to spend the money at the moment.”

