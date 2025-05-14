Everton have been linked with a move for the West Ham United star.

Everton are reportedly lining up an offer for David Moyes to reunite with one of his trusted lieutenants.

The Toffees are set for a busy summer transfer window, with 14 members of the current squad out of contract. Not all of them will remain on Merseyside as Everton prepare to move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and there will be a significant squad overhaul.

Midfield could be an area that Moyes looks to bolster, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure both seeing their respective deals expire next month. In addition, Lyon loanee Orel Mangala hasn’t played since January after suffering an ACL injury.

There have been suggestions that Moyes would like to bring Tomas Soucek to Everton. The Czech Republic international proved to be one of Moyes’ best signings when he was West Ham United manager.

‘Offer is imminent’

Recruited from Slavia Prague in January 2019, Soucek quickly established himself as a key player and was part of the Hammers side that won the Europa Conference League in 2023 along with reaching the Europa League semi-finals and quarter-finals in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Soucek has two years remaining on his current London Stadium deal. But it has been suggested that West Ham ‘will be presented with a dilemma’. Claret & Hugh claims that while Everton have yet to make a formal offer, Moyes will be keen to test West Ham’s resolve and that an offer is imminent. It’s also said that Soucek has ‘had his head turned’ by the potential of a four-year deal at the Blues, which will take him up to the age of 34.

What’s more, it’s reported that the East London side are open to offers for most of their squad and have potential Premier League profit and sustainability concerns looming.

Will Everton sign Soucek?

Moyes has insisted that Everton require ‘elite’ players to match their new state-of-the-art new stadium next season. The Scot has also declared several times that he was to see the Toffees fighting for Europe again after a difficult few years.

Soucek is someone that Moyes clearly has the utmost trust in. This campaign, he has scored nine goals in 33 appearances in what has been a bleak season for the Hammers as they sit 15th in the Premier League table. His latest strike came in last Sunday’s 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Soucek is blessed with versatility and is capable of operating in any of the midfield positions. Should Doucoure depart then it would give Everton another option to play in several roles.

But there will be some concerns among supporters that Soucek is aged 30 and that the Blues may be better served by signing players who are on an upward curve. The former Slovan Liberec loanee may command a decent fee and will have no sell-on value.

Everton have also been linked with West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal. It has already been confirmed that the right-back will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June and will be available on a free transfer.