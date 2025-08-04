Everton have had a second bid for this priority transfer target rejected.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton remain eager to sign leading transfer target Tyler Dibling this summer as they look to bolster their options in attack.

The Southampton star has attracted plenty of attention recently and the Toffees are very much in the thick of the race for his signature. Dibling is a versatile attacker but his main role is a right-winger, which is a position Everton are lacking in right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, the Toffees managed to score just 42 Premier League goals, the lowest return of any non-relegated club. They have responded to the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin by signing Thierno Barry but David Moyes is still looking to strengthen his options out wide as well.

However, their pursuit of Dibling has now hit two roadblocks and Everton are back at the drawing board for their next approach.

Everton see second Tyler Dibling bid rejected

Everton have already had an initial offer of £27 million rejected by Southampton this window but Fabrizio Romano has reported they are ‘pushing’ to get a deal done.

The Toffees have been knocked back for a second time, though, which could change everything. According to Sky Sports, the Saints have now rejected a second approach from Everton, understood to be worth an initial £35 million, plus an extra £8 million in add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full quoted £43 million offer is still just shy of the £45 million Southampton are said to be looking for before they consider selling Dibling. Football Insider reported last week that the recently relegated Saints had dropped their asking price to the £45-50 million bracket for the summer, having reportedly valued him at double that just months before. The Times reported a January valuation of £100 million.

Everton have spent just over £50 million on four players combined so far this summer. With other targets on the radar, it remains to be seen if they will try for Dibling with a third bid, which could close to double what they’ve spent overall at this point.

David Moyes latest comments

Moyes has expressed some concerns recently, mainly that he is aware the club aren’t signing as many players as they would have liked, and they are now ‘desperate’ to get some more transfers over the line before time runs out.

The Toffees boss has also admitted his ‘disappointment’ in Beto’s performances and has asked for more from the 27-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on NBC Sports, Moyes said: “I've been a bit disappointed with Beto. We need a bit more and he can do more, he has done more. We're hoping we can get a bit more from him but he is a really honest, working lad.

“He needs to be part of linking the game a lot better. The boy knows he needs to improve but if he continues to run through like he did last season, he'll get a lot one one-v-ones and we'll take that as well.”

In other news, Everton suffer injury concern ahead of Leeds United opener as David Moyes confirms new signings close