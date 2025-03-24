Everton owners TFG were linked with a purchase of the Boston Celtics and could now buy another sports franchise.

It has been three months since The Friedkin Group (TFG) completed an Everton takeover.

In the time that the American firm - headed by billionaire Dan Friedkin - have held the keys to Goodison Park, there have mainly only been positives. The decision to wield the axe on manager Sean Dyche and appoint David Moyes has proven correct so far. Some would have been sceptical about Moyes’ return. Never go back, sections of supporters believed. However, after a run of nine Premier League matches unbeaten and steering the Toffees well clear of a Premier League relegation battle, there are few doubters remaining. Rehiring Moyes has proven the correct decision.

In addition, long-term financing for Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been agreed, which will save millions each year. There will also be a new CEO in place from the summer, with Angus Kinnear poached from Leeds United. Ultimately, TFG will be judged on the pitch but it appears so far, so good.

Given the vast empire that TFG boast, Evertonians will be interested in all facets of the business. Supporters are keeping abreast of what is happening at Italian side AS Roma, owned by TFG since August 2020. Fans would have also been keeping tabs on a potential world-record deal TFG were in the fray for.

The Boston Celtics, an iconic NBA team, was placed on the market with TFG expressing interest. However, a consortium led by William Chisholm purchased the Celtics for $6.1 billion - the most for a sports team in history.

The Friedkin Group eye new deal

Still, it displayed that TFG - estimated to be worth $11.4 billion - are on the lookout for new sporting ventures. Across Stanley Park, rivals Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group boast an impressive portfolio. MLB side the Boston Red Sox and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguin are under their control. FSG purchased the Penguins in December 2021 as they opted to take a step into ice hockey.

And it could be TFG who follow suit. That is because the NHL could well soon expand from 32 to 34 franchises. If that is the case, new cities are required to host the teams - and one is in Friedkin heartland.

Houston, which has the largest population in Texas, is earmarked. According to The Athletic, figures from the NHL have already met with TFG on a number of occasions. The success of the Vegas Golden Knights, formed in 2017 and winners of the 2023 Stanley Cup, means that their could be further expansion. It is reported by The Athletic that deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed that Friedkin would be a ‘strong candidate’ to bring a team to the city.

In addition, sports agent Allan Walsh has claimed that an expansion fee could cost TFG as much as $1.5 billion. He posted on X: “As I’ve said several times recently, 2 new expansion teams are coming to the NHL. Expect new franchises located in Houston and Atlanta each paying an expansion fee of $1.5 billion.”