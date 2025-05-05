Everton owners The Friedkin Group 'in talks' to complete major deal for David Moyes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friedkin Group have owned Everton since December 2024 and are preparing for their first summer transfer window as owners.

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) are in talks over their latest deal, reports suggest.

TFG have held the keys to the Toffees since completing their purchase of the club from Farhad Moshiri in December 2024. The American firm, headed by multi-billionaire Dan Friedkin, have slowly been putting their stamp on things after sacking former manager Sean Dyche and rehiring David Moyes a month into their tenure.

Angus Kinnear has been hired as Everton's new chief executive and will arrive from Leeds United in the coming weeks. TFG have also brought in Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and American businessman Christopher Sarofim to the ownership group.

A big summer lies ahead for Everton and Moyes. A total of 15 players are currently set to leave the club, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure among those who are are out contract.

Moyes has also confirmed that he wants to bring in 'elite' players to the club as he aims for the Blues to start fighting for European qualification again in the coming years.

The Friedkin Group’s plans

And according to City AM, TFG are going to help Moyes do just that. It is reported that the Texas-based company are in talks over purchasing a data company that will 'outsource some of the preliminary recruitment work'. AS Roma, who have been owned by TFG since 2020, will also have the benefit of using the platform.

Everton will head into the summer without a director of football in place. TFG have opted against handing Kevin Thelwell a new deal and he will depart. Thelwell has agreed to become sporting director at Scottish giants Rangers.

There are 11 first-team outfield players whose respective deals come to a close, along with two goalkeepers in Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic. Many have featured prominently this season such as Gueye and Doucoure, while Calvert-Lewin has been a regular when fit. Jack Harrison (Leeds United), Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli), Armando Broja (Chelsea) and Orel Mangala (Lyon) see their loans expire, with the latter being absent since January after suffering an ACL injury.

There is also a decision to be made on Charly Alcaraz, who arrived on loan from Flamengo in January. Everton are under no obligation to make the attacking midfielder’s move permanent as he will not start nine games agreed in the loan terms but the Blues still have the option of paying £15 million.

Mason Holgate (West Brom) and Neal Maupay (Marseille) are currently out on loan and will depart Everton in the summer.

Discussing potential outgoings and who could be brought in, Moyes said: “A lot is dependent on, can we get Joe Bloggs to come and sign? That’s what we are waiting on and that’s the point we are at. We obviously will keep some players, but others might be released. We’re trying to get a balance of that. It will be very hard to change this in one window. In fact, it will be impossible just about. If you’ve got 11 coming out of contract, that is too much.”