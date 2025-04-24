Marc Watts hints at Everton kit plan and explains 'huge opportunity'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have been owned by The Friedkin Group since December 2024.

Everton executive chairman Marc Watts has revealed The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) plans to boost the club's revenue.

TFG completed a purchase of the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri last December. They have slowly started to put their stamp on things after sacking Sean Dyche as manager and replacing him with David Moyes less than a month into their tenure.

It is exciting times for the club after a turbulent few years on and off the pitch. Everton endured financial issues, which led to breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules - and being docked eight points. Meanwhile, the Toffees endured two relegation battles in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons respectively.

But a new chapter is afoot with Everton moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. There is more stability financially under TFG and they will want to see revenues grow.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Watts says there is a 'huge opportunity' when it comes to the American market. Everton will head Stateside for pre-season and take part in the Premier League Super Series. Watts, who also serves as president of TFG, explained that he wanted to 'take full advantage' of the Blues' kit that 'people love'. There is also additional income that can be yielded from a naming rights deal for the new stadium. Everton have been in talks with a number of parties.

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed that Christopher Sarofim has joined the ownership group. The American is the chairman of of the global investment manager Fayez Sarofim & Co and is a minority owner of NFL franchise the Houston Texans.

Mr Sarofim said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join the ownership group of Everton - an historic sporting institution with a very exciting future. I have known and admired the Friedkin family for many years and I look forward to working with Marc Watts, The Friedkin Group and everyone at Everton to help the club fulfil its huge potential on and off the pitch.”

TFG chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin, said: “Christopher Sarofim is someone I have known and respected for many years. He brings experience, sound judgment and wisdom that will be valuable as we continue to drive the Club forward in all areas.”