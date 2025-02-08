Everton player ratings from the 2-0 loss against Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

Everton’s dreams of winning a trophy in their final season at Goodison Park are over as they suffered a 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Toffees’ rudimentary errors in the first half gave them a mountain to climb and although they rallied after the break, the home side couldn’t find a way back into the tie. The defeat means it was the final cup game to be played at, with the club moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next campaign. What’s more, it arrested a three-game winning streak and manager David Moyes will be disappointed with how his side defended in the opening 45 minutes.

Bournemouth mustered a shot on goal from kick-off but Marcus Tavernier’s effort was blocked by James Tarkowski. Everton started to get on top and in the 18th minute, Iliman Ndiaye pilfered the ball on the Cherries’ byline and cut inside only to be thwarted by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But two minutes later, the Blues were masters of their own downfall when they gave away a penalty. Tarkowski went to ground and felled Antoine Semenyo, who stepped up and found the back of the net with the spot-kick.

And two minutes before half-time, Everton gifted Bournemouth a second goal. Tarkowski’s poor pass allowed the Cherries to attack and while Daniel Jebbison’s first shot was blocked by Jarrad Branthwaite, the ball rebounded off the striker and found the back of the net.

Moyes’ troops were much more threatening after the break as they looked for a way back into the game. It could have been so different had Ndiaye been picked out by Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 53rd minute after a menacing foray.

Charly Alcaraz came on for his Everton debut after his deadline-day arrival from Flamengo and almost made an immediate impression. On 70 minutes, he burst beyond a couple of defenders before winning a free-kick. Alcaraz stepped up, beat the wall and left Kepa rooted to his spot - but the ball ricocheted off the post.

Then in the 74th minute, it was Jake O’Brien who struck the woodwork with a far-post header. And a minute later, fellow substitute Jack Harrison’s inswinging cross caused havoc and almost found its way into the far corner but the frame of the goal was found. That was the closest the hosts went to reducing the arrears, with Tim Iroegbunam flashing two efforts off target.

There were some positives to take but Everton will have to eradicate the errors when they face Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison on Wednesday evening.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

Got a hand to Semenyo’s penalty but it proved too powerful. Made a couple of saves he was expected to produce in the second period before making a fine stop from Outtara.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Made an early tackle on Semenyo and whipped in a decent cross for Beto in the first half. Probably asked to attack too much in the second half given he is a natural centre-back but displayed endeavour and headed against the post.

James Tarkowksi - 4

Started the game well by drilling down Tavernier’s shot and played with aggression - but was overzealous when fouling Semenyo. Then his misplaced pass gifted Bournemouth possession and he failed to make a proper challenge on Jebbison for the second goal. Perhaps will be disappointed he didn’t do better with a second-half header and still had shaky moments.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Made a couple of well-timed tackles in the first half a sliding challenge to block a shot. An absolute rock after the break.

Ashley Young - 6

Didn’t really do much wrong in the first half. Similar in the second period as he remains a reliable figure despite falling down the pecking order since Moyes’ return as manager.

Jesper Lindstrom - 5

Whipped in a couple of crosses that weren’t attacked in the first half but got caught ball-watching and didn’t keep his position which led to the penalty. Didn’t impact the game after the break before being subbed in the 65th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Showed energy as ever in the first half but seemed to have a problem keeping his footing. Covered so much ground after the break, though, and was subbed in the 83rd minute.

James Garner - 7

Probably Everton’s best player in the first half as he constantly tried to be positive with his passing while he put himself about off the ball. Not as influential on the back after the break but still did his bit - although he did appear to tire before being subbed in the 74th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Held on to the ball for too long after winning it in a really dangerous area in the first half. Saw more of the ball in the second period and looked to terrorise Bournemouth when he could and may well have equalised if he’d have been picked out by Doucoure.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5

Didn’t really impact the first half and frustrated Garner when not playing a one-two when instead going backwards. Picked up somewhat after the break but couldn’t pick out Ndiaye for what would have been a clear-cut chance. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Beto - 5

Had one chance when he brought the ball down on his chest but swiped at thin air. Ran the channels after the break but took too long to shoot when presented with a chance after the break and then lacked service.

Sub 1 - Carlos Alcaraz (replaced Doucoure) - 7

Made an immediate impression on debut with his searing run leading to the free-kick which he hit the post from.

Sub 2 - Jack Harrison (replaced Lindstrom) - 8

Electric after coming on, putting in several dangerous crosses - one of which hit the post - and won a free-kick just outside the box. Hopefully a confidence-booster after a tough season so far.

Sub 3 - Tim Ireogbunam (replaced Garner) - 7

Had two efforts that failed to hit the target as he added threat.

Sub 4 - Michael Keane (replaced Gueye) - N/A

Caused a bit of chaos when thrown on up front but it didn’t really work.