Everton’s first away game of the season takes place against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (15:00 BST).

The Toffees face a difficult test after their opening day defeat to Brighton. A trip to face a team littered with talent isn’t ideal given their current injury woes and it is set to be a hugely difficult test on Saturday afternoon.

However, there is some good news as Postecoglou revealed that £65m summer signing Dominic Solanke will be absent for the game, while Rodrigo Bentancur misses out due to the concussion injury protocol following his collision against Leicester City. The two sides played out an exciting 2-2 draw at Goodison Park last season but Spurs took all three points on home turf and it promises to be a very interesting game in North London.

With everything in mind, here’s how Everton could line up.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one was helpless last weekend in the defeat against Brighton and he will need to be on top form if Everton have any hope of taking something from the game.

RB - Mason Holgate

Recalled due to a right-back crisis, the suspension of Ashley Young will force the defender into the starting line-up. He managed five minutes off the bench last weekend and he hasn’t started a game since April 2023.

CB - James Tarkowski

While Dyche spoke about the potential of an injury, he described it as a ‘maybe’ situation. Given that the rugged centre-back hasn’t missed a game for two years, it is unlikely he will want to miss out especially when his side have a crisis at right-back.

CB - Jake O’Brien

The fanfare for him to start was evident last weekend as Michael Keane began the game. O’Brien was a key starter for Lyon last season and featured prominently in pre-season after arriving and could make his full debut here.

LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko

Beaten too easily for the first goal last weekend, he will need to be on top form against either Brennan Johnson or Dejan Kulusevski - both of whom will pose a great test.

CM - Tim Ireogbunam

Perhaps one of the only positives from last weekend, the 19-year-old looked assured and confident and he will learn a great deal against a Spurs side likely to dominate the ball. He will be key to help drive Everton forwards on the counter.

CM - Idrissa Gueye

A key figure for this game, his energy and experience will be needed to combat against a Spurs side who all-action and all-energy.

CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Extra presence is needed in midfield and Doucoure is exactly that. He will also be key for breaking on the counter and being a nuisance for the Spurs back line.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Everton will need pace on the counter-attack and while Harrison is a dependable figure on the right, Lindstrom has more to offer and could get his start in a big game. He also played during the week and should be sharp.

LW - Dwight McNeil

McNeil will have to work exceptionally hard on the left-hand-side to ensure Pedro Porro doesn’t get too much time to pick his passes and crosses, but also be able to break when needed as that was his role last season in these type of games.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Having nearly won a penalty against Brighton, he nearly had the chance to equalise from the spot as VAR overturned the decision. Up against the imposing duo of Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero, he may have the edge in the air and it could be key for Everton to get out from intense Spurs pressure.

Substitute: Virginia, Michael Keane, Roman Dixon, Harrison Armstrong, Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye, James Metcalfe, Beto.