How Everton could line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third-round tie at Molineux.

Everton’s attention turns to the Carabao Cup when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round tonight (19.45 BST).

The Toffees have made a decent opening to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign and sit 10th in the table. David Moyes’ side were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last weekend but there was plenty to like about the second-half performance at Anfield.

Climbing back up the top flight is Moyes’ priority but he will also be desperate to end Everton’s 30-year wait for silverware. After beating Mansfield Town in the previous round, Everton have a good chance of advancing in this tie. They face a Wolves side who are bottom of the Premier League, having lost all five games. The Blues also earned a 3-2 triumph when they met less than a month ago.

The visitors will not be underestimating their opposition but Moyes may look to utilise his squad. Here’s a look at how Everton could line-up against Wolves at Molineux.

Everton predicted line-up vs Wolves

GK - Mark Travers

Jordan Pickford is undisputed No.1 but Moyes may want to get Travers a game under his belt to keep him sharp, as well as give Pickford a breather. The Republic of Ireland international featured against Mansfield.

RB - Seamus Coleman

Jake O’Brien has very much been made first choice as a makeshift full-back but may be given a rest, having played twice for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month. It means that O’Brien’s captain for club and country could come into the line-up.

CB - James Tarkowski

The Toffees’ vice-skipper is among the most durable players in the Premier League. He’s now over the hamstring problem sustained at the end of last season and Moyes may want some continuity in his rearguard.

CB - Michael Keane

Been superb while Jarrad Branthwaite has been on the treatment table.

LB - Adam Aznou

The summer signing from Bayern Munich has had early fitness problems but been on the bench for the past two games. With Vitalli Mykolenko only just recovering from a setback of his own, it could be a game to see what Aznou is capable of if handed a debut.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

Idrissa Gana Gueye remains the linchpin of Everton’s midfield but turning age 36 later this week, he needs to be managed. Merlin Rohl may also not be fit after missing the Liverpool loss, so Iroegbunam could come in.

CM - James Garner

Had another fine game against Liverpool and he will want to continue his momentum with an aim to break into the England squad next month.

RW - Tyler Dibling

The £40 million arrival from Southampton has had to be patient and has been building up his fitness. After a brief cameo in the derby, Dibling could now make his full bow and hand some respite to Iliman Ndiaye, who played twice for Senegal earlier this month.

AM - Charly Alcaraz

The former Flamengo man has fallen down the pecking order but scored in the Mansfield win and will want to send a message to Moyes. He needs to be ready as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one booking away from serving a ban in the Premier League.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Once first choice in attack, McNeil has fallen out of favour this campaign and been left on the bench for the previous three games. McNeil can hardly complain given the form of Jack Grealish but the Man City loanee may be given a rest and McNeil will want to give a reminder of what he has to offer.

ST - Thierno Barry

After Beto’s display against Liverpool, in which he was substituted as half-time, many fans believe Barry deserves a sustained run in the team. He could have a chance to impress.

Subs

King, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Patterson, Gueye, Rohl, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Beto.