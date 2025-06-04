Pape Sarr and Richarlison jump for the same ball. | Getty Images

Everton have been named as being interested in bringing Richarlison back to the club with Tottenham Hotspur looking to offload the Brazilian forward.

David Moyes probably can’t help but cast an envious eye across the city and to the potential fees that his opposite number Arne Slot might be spending this summer.

The Everton boss has between £50-100m to spend on a transfer budget that will have to be wisely spent as he looks to rebuild a squad that could have as many as 14 departures. He doesn’t have a lot of money to spend, but could well have to replace several key figures from last season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will be a miss, however, Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande is already being linked as a possible replacement. Brighton’s Matt O’Riley has also been mentioned as a player who Moyes could turn to for extra creativity in the Toffee’s engine room.

The forward line will also need a lot of work and speculation continues to link Richarlison with a return to Everton. Transfer journalist Ekram Konur has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur would consider a loan with an obligation to buy the 28-year old Brazilian with a €35m (£29.5) price tag.

It is a lot of money for a player with no real sell on value, it is also a lot of money for someone who carries the sort of baggage that Richarlison does in terms of the risks associated with his signature.

Since signing for Spurs, the Brazil international has had 10 different absences relating to various injuries with the worst affecting his hamstring - an injury notorious for being the death of forward’s with explosive power.

Everton don’t have the budget to have the same sort of depth as a lot of the teams competing for European places and the last thing they need is for their biggest earner and summer outlay to be sat in the treatment room. Richarlison has missed 60 games in three seasons at Spurs, hardly the sort of reliability that Moyes will be looking for.

What has David Moyes said about potentially signing Richarlison?

Moyes addressed the speculation earlier in May, and was his usual no-nonsense self:

"Richarlison is a really good player and someone I've liked," Moyes told a news conference after being pressed on a possible return for the forward, via BBC Sport.

"But I can only tell you there is zero truth in that from my side."

The player himself hasn’t been happy with how things have gone this season with just a handful of starts in the Premier League:

"Of course, this season hasn't been what I expected due to some injuries that have held me back a bit. I've experienced great moments in my career. I've won trophies with thee Brazilian national team.

"I've been decisive in many games. I think it will be a great game,” Richarlison said ahead of the Europa League final.

He didn’t get his goal, however, Ange Postecoglu did give him a place in the starting XI in what wouldn’t be a bad way to sign off his Spurs career, although his appearance record is not the sort to inspire Moyes to part with most of his budget it would seem.