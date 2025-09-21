Everton have enjoyed a strong start to the new season under David Moyes. | Getty Images

Everton still have areas that they could look to improve in January

Everton have enjoyed a positive start to life under David Moyes since his return to the club in January.

They successfully evaded the threat of relegation by finishing in a comfortable 13th place finish and are now beginning to focus on trying to overtake the teams that finished above them rather than looking over their shoulders.

The Blues added the likes of Jack Grealish, Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall among others to their team in the summer but could more names follow in January? Here, based on recent rumours, we take a look at how Everton could line-up in 2026 - if the rumours surrounding their winter recruitment are true.

Everton’s potential starting XI in 2026

GK - Jordan Pickford: England’s NO.1 and Everton’s first choice, Jordan Pickford is one of the best in the business and a safe name on the Toffees team sheet at this moment in time. The club want to give him a new contract.

RB: Omar El Hilali.: Everton are in the market for a right-back and Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali is reportedly someone that could fit the bill. Liverpool World relayed reports earlier this month that the Toffees had an offer turned down for the Moroccan international, who is thought to have a 25 million euro release clause.

CB: James Tarkowski: Former Burnley man James Tarkowski has been excellent for Everton since his move in 2022. He’ll likely start most matches this season but does have only a limited amount of time remaining on his contract.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite: The highly-rated young defender signed a new five-year contract with Everton in the summer and remains a massive part of David Moyes’ plans. When fully fit, he’s an excellent defender and a calming presence at the back.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko: The Ukraine international has been a steady performer for Everton at left-back but could face competition from James Garner, who has looked steady in a new role.

Midfield and attack

CDM: Idrissa Gueye: The experienced midfielder is real grafter in the middle of the park and has been excellent for Everton in both stints with the club.

CDM: Tim Iroegbunam: The former Aston Villa man has started most matches this season and looks to be showing plenty of promise under David Moyes.

CAM: Harry Wilson: Everton have been linked with a January move for ex-Liverpool playmaker Harry Wilson. He’s in the final year of his contract at Fulham and could be signed for a cut-price fee. His arrival would likely see him share minutes with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He was subject of a failed deadline day move to Leeds United earlier this month.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye: The Senegalese international enjoyed a brilliant first year at Everton and has started this campaign really well with two goals in his opening four games. He’s blessed with great flair, speed and is crucial for the Blues at this moment in time.

LW: Jack Grealish: England international Jack Grealish seems to have rediscovered his form and confidence since making the move to Merseyside. He won Player of the Month just after signing from Manchester City and looks to be a player enjoying his football once again.

ST: Thierno Barry: The France Under-21 international is yet to score in his opening four games but remains a player with big promise and lots of potential. He’ll likely be rotated with Beto during the early months but will hope to emerge as a regular in the second half of the campaign.

