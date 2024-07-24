Everton 'set' to announce fourth signing of the summer as Napoli winger agrees deal

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Napoli forward is set to join on loan.

Everton are set to announce the signing of Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom on loan, but who is he?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are set to confirm a loan with an option-to-buy. We first reported the potential deal last week; famed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that any deal was likely to be a temporary one, with a loan and an option-to-buy the most probable outcome.

Romano confirmed the move on X, as he wrote: ‘Everton will formally complete Jesper Lindstrom deal today as club's set to exchange documents with Napoli. Loan move with buy option clause around €22.5/23m, final details being sorted ahead of medical tests.’

The Danish attacker is 24 and, despite a difficult season in Italy, has developed a strong reputation after a strong start to his career. He will be Sean Dyche’s fourth addition this summer after securing Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam so far. After netting the lowest goals from open-play last season, Everton needed to add some dynamism to their attack - especially in the wide areas and Lindstrom will certainly add something new. But, who is he? And what will he bring to Everton?

The Danish international managed 15 goals and 15 assists for Brondby IF after breaking through into the first team at the age of 19. After winning the league title, he earned a £6.2m move to Frankfurt where he became a key figure under current Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

After his debut season in the Bundesliga in the 2021/22 campaign, he earned the league award of ‘Rookie of the Year’ given to the best-performing youngster in the division. His five goals and nine assists in all competitions helped his side to win the Europa League, playing for 70 minutes in the final.

