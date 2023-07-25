Everton winger Demarai Gray has been targeted by several clubs during the transfer window so far, but the club should only allow him to leave if they can replace him with Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.

Coming into his prime years at 27, Gray is experienced across his time at Leeds, Bayer Leverkusen, Leicester City and now Everton.

But despite showing moments of real quality during his time at Goodison Park, they have been few and far between.

Originally, he was signed from Leverkusen for a bargain fee of less than £2m, and now he’s being linked with a move away to the Saudi Arabia Pro League alongside Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace. Any fee being reported is set to be a profit on what they paid for him and there is clearly an opportunity to generate some cash flow, should they decide to sell.

On one hand, Gray is one of the few saleable assets that won’t drastically effect the team if he leaves. Of course, we’ve seen him produce moments such as the outrageous long-range strike at the Etihad against Manchester City last season, but that was one of just four goals in the league last year.

Plus, there’s a debate as to whether Sean Dyche truly sees him as a starter. Following his appointment in late-January, he started just eight times during the last 18 league games, playing most of them as a false nine which mostly failed as an experiment.

A key reported target has been Leeds’ Gnonto; the Italian looks to have a vast potential and his pace, flair and overall ability makes him an exciting young winger. Everton are said to be leading the race to sign him but talks are ongoing between the club and the player’s representatives, with a summer exit now seemingly ‘inveitable’.

However, Gray is one of a few players that can create something out of nothing in the current squad and he recently showed strong form for Jamaica at the Gold Cup. He finished in the Team of the Tournament in what was his first apperances at international level for them after switching international allegiances from England.