‘Excited ‘ - Everton summer signing makes Goodison Park fan admission

The new loan-signing can’t wait to get going in front of the fans.

Everton’s latest summer signing Arnaut Danjuma has spoken out on the fans and his past Goodison Park experience of the atmosphere that made him ‘excited’ to join the club.

Danjuma put pen to paper to sign a season-long loan deal, just six months after performing a transfer u-turn during the January window. He previously had agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season but opted for a last minute change-of-heart before signing for Spurs instead.

That move failed to take off as he managed just 162 minutes in the league for the London club, netting two in 12 in all competitions. Granted, he chose to avoid a relegation battle back then, but now he will be tasked with helping the club to move away from the bottom of the table after two years languishing at the bottom of the Premier League.

And Danjuma is clearly excited to get going - despite the January saga, there seems to be no bad blood between the club and player as he spoke on his admiration for the Everton fans upon signing. He recalled the fans reaction to Michael Keane’s goal against Spurs earlier in the season, a goal in which he saw from the touchline whilst warming up which certainly left it’s mark.

He said: “I was warming up down the touchline and it literally felt like 40,000 people were screaming in my ear. It makes you more keen to play for a club with a fanbase that is so involved and so excited to cheer on their players.”

The Goodison faithful will be hoping the Villarreal forward can recreate anywhere near his previous 2021/22 season form which saw him net 16 in all competitions. A haul that also included six in the Champions League. He also previously enjoyed a decent spell for Bournemouth in the Championship and he brings a whole new dynamic to a previously misfiring attack for Sean Dyche.

He arrives experienced, fit and hungry to prove a point and he should give the fans something to get behind - something which has been sorely lacking in recent years.