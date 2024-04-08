Everton star gives 50-word update on his future amid transfer interest from Man Utd

39,068

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite spoke out on his future at the club following their win over Burnley at the weekend.

Branthwaite, 21, was impressive once again, helping his side to earn their ninth clean sheet of the campaign. As it stands, Everton have the fourth best defensive record having conceded 42 goals and the youngster has been an integral part of that collective success this season.

In what has been a real breakout campaign, Branthwaite’s partnership with James Tarkowski has been one of the most successful aspects of Everton’s season. Following his stellar form, he has captained the U21 England side at Goodison Park as well as earning his first call-up to the senior squad and it has seen plenty of clubs register an interest in signing him.

He signed a new deal earlier this season to keep him at the club until 2027 but it won’t deter clubs from making a move due to the fact Everton may be forced to sell to help balance their books in the wake of their financial situation. Manchester United have been consistently linked with a move and Real Madrid have also emerged as a potential destination and this summer could see a big-money arrive - but the defender is keeping his focus on Everton, for the time being at least.

“You have just got to block it all out. I think if you focus on the outside stuff, you get distracted from what you need to do on the pitch. For me now, until the end of the season, I am just focused on winning games for Everton Football Club.” Branthwaite developed in the academy but enjoyed his best football on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season which has been key to his sharp ascent.