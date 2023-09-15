The experienced midfielder spent last year on loan but hasn’t featured so far this season.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is reportedly in advanced talks ahead of a proposed move to Fenerbache.

Gomes, 30, featured on the bench for Sean Dyche’s first game in charge this season against Fulham but wasn’t brought on and he’s not been a part of any other matchday since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a successful loan spell at Lille last season, Gomes failed to generate any real interest across the summer window as he prepared with the Everton squad, but, despite that, his salvation may lie in the Turkish league.

According to TeamTalk, Everton are prepared to sell Gomes to Fenerbahce for as little as £5million before the Turkish transfer window closes today.

The English window closed on September 1, but Gomes may have found his only way out given that the rest of Europe’s deadlines have already passed.

With just a year left on his current deal, and what is thought to be some sizeable wages, Everton would surely look to greenlight a deal now instead of losing him on a free next summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club look set to report a massive loss on the Portuguese international who signed from Barcelona in a permanent deal worth £22m in summer of 2019.

It’s unlikely we’ll see him feature under Dyche who hasn’t given any indication that he would want to utilise the former Barcelona midfielder so far, despite featuring in pre-season and there’s still question marks next to his fitness after starting 18 league games last season for Lille.

If he signs, he’ll join recogniseable names such as Dusan Tadic, Edin Dzeko, Fred, Ryan Kent and Cengiz Ünder, all of whom joined this summer.

But there’s also been a mini-revolution in terms of the players attracted across the summer so far; the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech, Mauro Icardi, Nicolas Pepe, Angelino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ante Rebic and Tanguy Ndombele have secured moves to the Super Lig this summer and Gomes could be next in line.