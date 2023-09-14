Everton takeover in ‘doubt’ despite updated financial boost

Everton’s takeover situation is up in the air as Sean Dyche focuses on their upcoming Premier League clash

777 Partner’s possible takeover of Everton is uncertain now after talks with the club’s owner Farhad Moshiri. The two parties remain in negotiations regarding a potential deal but whether an agreement can be struck remains in doubt.

That’s according to a report by The Guardian, who claim the Miami-based firm do have the funds available to buy the club and finalise their new stadium project. However, the situation remains up in the air at the moment as the Toffees patiently await their fate.

On the pitch, Everton are currently still in need of their first Premier League win of the season. They have managed to narrowly survive in the top flight over the past couple of years but have been up against it.

Sean Dyche’s side managed to stay up on the final day of the last campaign after they beat AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park. However, their squad still lacks quality and is heavily in need of some investment in the near future.

In more positive news for the Merseyside outfit, as well as the latest update regarding the 777 Partner’s situation, The Guardian have reported that the club has secured a loan of £100m from MSP Sports Capital to put into the construction of their new stadium.

That will help Everton cover the next phase of building at the Bramley Moore dock site and ease some financial pressure. Although the new ground is seen as a big part of their future, it has been haemorrhaging money over recent times.

