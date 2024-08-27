AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Chelsea have been big spenders this summer and could look to Everton for another deal.

Chelsea could make a late move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they seek a way to offload Armando Broja in a potential transfer merry-go-round.

The Toffees striker has entered the final year of his deal and there has been no indication that a new deal could be in the offing. He was signed for just £1.5m from Sheffield United in 2016 and allowing him to leave for free wouldn’t mean any great financial loss, but this is the last chance to acquire any real value from a sale.

According to The Athletic’s Chelsea writer Simon Johnson, Calvert-Lewin has come under consideration for the Blues. Their interest is due to Everton’s long-standing interest in Armando Broja and Everton would need to raise funds to sign Broja so a potential deal could emerge. However, Ipswich remain locked in talks over a move for the Armenian. Kieran McKenna confirmed in his latest press conference that the club are ‘still in discussions’ and he claimed that they will see ‘if the move is right for the club and the player’. Ipswich have already snapped up a couple of Everton targets this summer but there have been worries over a potential issue flagged in his medical which could throw a potential move into doubt for Everton.

With Chelsea’s bloated first-team squad, Broja is one of a number of names they are looking to part ways with before Friday’s deadline. Another is David Datro Fofana who has been linked with a loan move to Everton. Fofana spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley and could represent a smart deal - as we reported yesterday.

The Blues are still on the lookout for another forward with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen who has reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabia. If that deal can’t be done then Calvert-Lewin may emerge as a safer back-up option for Nicolas Jackson, who netted his first goal of the season in the win over Wolves. He would bring Premier League experience to Stamford Bridge, more of an aerial threat and a different option off the bench for Enzo Maresca.