Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friedkin Group have agreed to complete an Everton takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The president of Lazio has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Dan Friedkin ahead of their Everton takeover.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) have agreed a deal to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake in the Toffees. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, although that is not deemed to be an issue. TFG have already set up investment vehicle Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited to complete the deal, with long-standing employees Analaura Moreira-Dunkel and Marc Watts appointed as directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TFG, headed by American billionaire Friedkin, will be tasked with bringing stability to Everton after a turbulent few years on and off the pitch. The Blues will become the second club under the American firm’s ownership, having been at the helm of AS Roma since August 2020.

The Italian outfit were crowned Europa Conference League winners in the first season of TFG’s tenure, while they reached semi-finals of the Europa League last season. But there are sections of Roma fans unhappy with TFG, heightened after the surprise sacking of club legend Danielle de Rossi just four games into this campaign that has led to protests.

There have been some concerns among Roma fans that Everton could become a priority, although Stadio Olimpico sporting director Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has insisted TFG remain fully committed. He said: “The Friedkins have always been very clear: they want the best for Roma and they demonstrate it every day on an economic level and by spending a lot of personal energy. Winning is the objective, but we have to do it through all the things we listed before. As for Everton, nothing has changed: here no one can imagine how committed they are to the club and I am a witness to it."

src="https://widgets.touch.global/sdk/iframe.html?language=en&hash=2-42Tw8yVhqIGYWt9&tag=liverpoolworld" width="100%" height="540px" frameBorder="0">

Lazio are bitter foes of Roma, with the Derby della Capitale one of the most fierce matches contested in football. And Le Aquile president Claudio Lotito has claimed that his priority is to improve things at his own club rather than elsewhere. Via Roma Forever, Lotito said: “Foreign clubs? First of all, I have to increase the standing of Lazio. I act as president with passion, pleasure, enthusiasm and a spirit of service. I cultivate the economic aspect in other activities.”