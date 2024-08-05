Everton 'target' 16-goal forward who could fix Dominic Calvert-Lewin contract issue

Boulaye Dia has contributed a total of 20 goals and six assists in 50 Serie A games for Salernitana. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Serie B forward has had a good record of scoring goals across the years and finds himself ready for a move.

Everton are reported to be targeting Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia who could be a direct replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Senegal international currently finds himself in Serie B after his side’s relegation last season and he has been linked with a move away. Prior to the 2023/24 campaign, he managed 16 goals and six assists in Serie A for the same side playing a number of roles in attack.

Given that he is seeking a move back to one of Europe’s top five leagues, he could be an apt replacement for Calvert-Lewin who has been linked with a move away after he entered the final year of his deal. As it stands, his future is up in the air with reports of a new deal in sight. Any move away would see the Toffees respond with a move for a forward - and Dia could be that signing.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Everton are hoping to make a move for Dia before August 30 - but they also face competition from Newcastle United who are light in attack with the 32-year-old Callum Wilson (who is also in the last year of his contract) being the only alternative to Alexander Isak. Any move would only be possible with an exit and it is claimed they may be forced to accept a cut-price figure of £20m for the former England international. With Rasmus Hojland out for the start of the season, it could force United’s hand.

Looking at Dia’s 2022/23 season and the Everton forward’s most recent campaign, the Englishman only triumphed in expected goals and aerials won, as Dia managed more attacking actions and expected assists. As well as having almost double the key passes per90. While he has proven he can score at a ferocious rate in a less-than-inspiring side, he could be well prepared to take on the challenges at Everton with a new-look attack around him,