Liverpool FC transfer news: The Real Madrid target is unlikely to leave this summer.

Former Premier League champion William Gallas believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold should strike while the iron is hot when it comes to a move away from Anfield.

With Dani Carvajal now 32, the Spanish club are seeking a potential replacement for the veteran. However, he is showing no signs of slowing down after scoring in the Champions League final and winning Euro 2024. Still, the 26-year-old is one of the most valuable players in the world in his position and the prospect of joining Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham may be one of the only offers to prise him away from his boyhood club.

In light of the links, Gallas believes Alexander-Arnold’s future has no saying in Liverpool’s title chances when it comes to facing Arsenal and City - who he claims are too strong for them. “Joining Real Madrid would be good for Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s a good time to join them.” He told Genting Casino.

“He is 26 and Dani Carvajal is 32 now, it’s a great opportunity to become their long-term right-back. Alexander-Arnold seemed very down when Jurgen Klopp left and it looks like it’s time to join a new club. Losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid won’t impact Liverpool in the title race because they won’t be strong enough either way to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal. They have a new manager and it will take time for him to adapt to a new league. He needs time and Liverpool won’t be a big danger because of that.

Arne Slot will be hoping to disrupt the top two clubs in the league in his debut campaign but it remains a tall order. Pep Guardiola’s side remain at the forefront of club football and English football after securing their sixth title in seven years, while Mikel Arteta’s side have improved year on year and have added quality this summer in the form of Riccardo Calafiori and the seemingly imminent arrival of Mikel Merino.

Alexander-Arnold will be offered a new deal in the coming months and with Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claiming that his side will make no more signings this summer, Liverpool look to be safe from a departure this summer. However, until a contract is signed, there will continue to be a degree of uncertainty over his future.