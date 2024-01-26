Everton target finally completes loan switch after months of reports

Kalvin Phillips has officially ompleted his loan move to West Ham, ending Everton's hope of securing the midfielder for the second half of the season.

Phillips, 28, has struggled to make an impact at Manchester City since arriving at the club in 2023. A combination of injuries, fitness issues and the strength of the first team has restricted him to just 31 appearances across his time at the Etihad.

The deal agreed is a straight loan deal, with no option-to-buy as he had penned a six-year-deal at City when he joined the club. Speaking on his arrival, he stated his intent for the rest of the season: "There's so much to look forward to in the second half of the season. I can't wait to be part of it," he said. "There's an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I'm capable of, I'm sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

With just 10 appearances this season totalling just 318 minutes and the European Championships on the horizon, reports of a temporary move away has been rife with the former Leeds star and a multitude of clubs were linked across the past six or so months. Everton targeted the England international due to the fact their financial restrictions meant that there wasn't funds available to splash out on permanent transfers. Plus, the reported loan fee of around £7m was always likely to be a stumbling block - as was their position in the table in regards to Phillips' options.