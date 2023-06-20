Everton target hailed as the future of Italian football by Roberto Mancini

The exciting winger is seen as a future star and could be available this summer.

Everton target Wilfried Gnonto has already been talked about by Italian manager Roberto Mancini as the future of the Italian national side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gnonto, 19, had the most assists (4) in Europe’s top-five leagues for players under-21, and impressed in England following his sumer move from FC Zurich. He’s since gone onto earn 10 caps for his country and has scored one goal during his international senior exploits so far. He even started in Italy’s 3-2 win over the Netherlands over the weekend.

Former Manchester City manager Mancini spoke on the youngster recently, stating that his country are looking towards Gnonto, and others, to be the answer to their attacking issues: “At this moment, we have a number of great midfielders and defenders, but we are lacking great forwards,” Mancini said. “I hope that in the future, players from the youth teams can step up.”

The five-foot-five forward provided four goals and four assists during his 28 appearances, with his most eye-catching strike being his Paolo de Canio-esque scissor kick volley against Cardiff City in the FA Cup. From the turn of the year, Gnonto went on a run of 10 starts in a row between late-December and late-February. Following that he started just three games in the league, much to the player’s disappointment after impressing prior to that.

His strength’s are exactly what Everton require; his ranks in the 84th percentile for progressive carries when compared to Europe’s wingers and his pace, skill and directness from a wide position is something sorely needed at Goodison Park. Furthermore, he works hard off-the-ball as well - he ranks above the 80th percentiles for tackles and blocks. He would go some way in mitigating their goal-scoring issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement