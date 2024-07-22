AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Sean Dyche could add some much-needed quality at full-back.

One area in which Everton can certainly improve is at full-back and they have been linked with another move for a player in that position.

As it stands, they have veterans Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young, who are both likely in the final year of their time at the club, as well as Nathan Patterson who suffered a stop-start season due to injuries and not being able to fully earn Sean Dyche’s trust.

Ben Godfrey was a commendable figure in that role but he recent departure to Atalanta has left Everton struggling for quality in that position. With Vitalyi Mykolenko the first-choice option on the left, Dyche would love to have a consistent figure on the opposite flank - one who could join in and start attacks as well as offering something different on the ball.

That’s why their interest in Sparta Prague defender Angelo Preciado is intriguing news. According to journalist Safak Malatya, Everton have offered £7.5m with bonuses for the 26-year-old Ecuadorian and are looking to prise him away from the Czech Republic, just one season after joining.

Preciado has 43 caps for his country, including four in the Copa America as Ecuador lost in the quarter-finals to Argentina on penalties and has played in Ecuador, Belgium and now the Czech Republic. His overall figures are exciting and he offers a more dynamic profile than any of Dyche’s current options. For example, he ranks highly across Europe for shots total, progressive carries, take-ons, blocks and aerials won.

Given his lower fee, it would be a smart move. Everton need some injection of quality at full-back and this deal would ensure they aren’t required to call upon Coleman or Young at regular intervals which would help maximise their chances of winning more games. With more attacking quality on the pitch, Preciado can be a new outlet for their attack and Everton should benefit across the pitch from a signing such as this.