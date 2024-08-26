Jamie Carragher | Getty Images

Liverpool have maximum points from their first two games

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes his old club won’t be as ‘exciting’ under Arne Slot as they were under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have adopted a more conservative style of play under their new manager.

They have started the season well and have six points on the board. The Merseyside outfit won 2-0 away at newly promoted Ipswich Town on the opening day before winning by the same scoreline against Brentford over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Salah and Luis Diaz scored for Liverpool against the Bees in what was a comfortable afternoon in the ened. They have maximum points and are back in action away at Manchester United next.

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Carragher said: "I thought the atmosphere was strange considering it was the first home game of the season. Is that something to do with the style of play being different in that it won't be as end-to-end?

"Last season was a rollercoaster ride for supporters; late goals, coming from behind. It felt like every game was like a cup final. Liverpool needed more games like this last season. That was almost like a Man City performance in that the game felt over when the second goal went in. There wasn't any jeopardy in the game.

"Arne Slot's Liverpool aren't going to be as exciting as Jurgen Klopp's - that's impossible. I'm interesting to see how that will affect the atmosphere as the months go on because it did feel strange today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it still might prove to be as successful if not more successful than last season. If Liverpool win more games like this today, 2-0, comfortable, then it'll put them in a great position."

He added: "Slot will be pleased. There is no doubt there would have been lots of questions asked had Liverpool not got off to a good start.

"Those questions of Jurgen Klopp and these group of players - who have won everything - league titles, European cups, domestic cup competitions.

"You want to put that narrative to bed as quickly as you possibly can, [and show] that these players are bedding in and listening and learning from this new manager and buying into his methods going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it does help, having this good start that Arne Slot has had. But the first really big game of his tenure comes next week against Manchester United.

"You think of what that game did to Liverpool's title chances, there should be a lot of motivation from his players to put that right."

It was always going to be tough for whoever took over from Klopp at Liverpool. Slot has done well so far but their upcoming clash against Manchester United will be his biggest stage so far and an indication of how strong his squad are right now.

The Reds have the chance to bring in some players before the end of the transfer window this week. The deadline is on Friday night. They have been patient with their recruitment over recent times and have been waiting for the right players to become available.