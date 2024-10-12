Everton team news: 3 doubts and 3 players ruled out of Ipswich Town clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team news: One Everton star was forced off with a knock on international duty.

Everton are set to face Ipswich Town when club football returns next weekend after the international break.

There is a strong group that continue to train at Finch Farm with only a handful of players called up to represent their country. Those included Orel Mangala (Belgium) Jordan Pickford (England) Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) and Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal).

It means they will be in a strong position when it comes their next game against Ipswich Town but Sean Dyche will be sweating on the fitness of one key player after Ndiaye was substituted off with a knock in the 4-0 win over Malawi. We’ve also seen news of a potential return for one or two players who missed out in the draw with Newcastle United and, with that in mind, here’s the early team news for Ipswich.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Doubt

Having returned against Crystal Palace after missing the entirety of the season so far, he suffered a setback in training before the Newcastle game and missed out. The Athletic wrote how he could return to action soon but Ipswich may be a week too soon.

Seamus Coleman - Out

The Irishman has been out of action since September having had to withdraw in the clash with England. He’s missed four games since then and Dyche revealed at his last press conference that he will remain out of action for a little while.

Nathan Patterson - Doubt

Patterson is reportedly available once again, according to the Athletic, but there has been no official confirmation yet. He has, however, been spotted training with the first-team in the latest pictures released and his return will be a boost at right-back after he managed 90 minutes for the U21s.

Iliman Ndiaye - Doubt

A worry for Dyche and Everton, Ndiaye played 65 minutes before he was substituted off with what looked like a knock. He walked off and was replaced by teammate Idrissa Gueye and it will be interesting to see if he features in their second game on Tuesday against the same opponent. Before that, he had set up Pape Gueye for the opening goal, rolling the ball from the left just outside the area as the Villarreal player fired into the roof of the net.

Youssef Chermiti - Out

Having missed pre-season, the young forward was forced to undergo surgery and he will remain out for a while as he looks to recover.

The Chelsea loanee has been given a return date of November and said to be stepping up his recovery across the coming weeks. He hasn’t played since pre-season in the USA for Chelsea in July.