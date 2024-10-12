Everton team news: 3 doubts and 3 players ruled out of Ipswich Town clash

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Everton team news: One Everton star was forced off with a knock on international duty.

Everton are set to face Ipswich Town when club football returns next weekend after the international break.

There is a strong group that continue to train at Finch Farm with only a handful of players called up to represent their country. Those included Orel Mangala (Belgium) Jordan Pickford (England) Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) and Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means they will be in a strong position when it comes their next game against Ipswich Town but Sean Dyche will be sweating on the fitness of one key player after Ndiaye was substituted off with a knock in the 4-0 win over Malawi. We’ve also seen news of a potential return for one or two players who missed out in the draw with Newcastle United and, with that in mind, here’s the early team news for Ipswich.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Doubt

Having returned against Crystal Palace after missing the entirety of the season so far, he suffered a setback in training before the Newcastle game and missed out. The Athletic wrote how he could return to action soon but Ipswich may be a week too soon.

Seamus Coleman - Out

The Irishman has been out of action since September having had to withdraw in the clash with England. He’s missed four games since then and Dyche revealed at his last press conference that he will remain out of action for a little while.

Nathan Patterson - Doubt

Patterson is reportedly available once again, according to the Athletic, but there has been no official confirmation yet. He has, however, been spotted training with the first-team in the latest pictures released and his return will be a boost at right-back after he managed 90 minutes for the U21s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iliman Ndiaye - Doubt

A worry for Dyche and Everton, Ndiaye played 65 minutes before he was substituted off with what looked like a knock. He walked off and was replaced by teammate Idrissa Gueye and it will be interesting to see if he features in their second game on Tuesday against the same opponent. Before that, he had set up Pape Gueye for the opening goal, rolling the ball from the left just outside the area as the Villarreal player fired into the roof of the net.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKLY SHOW ON SHOTS! TV

Loading....

Youssef Chermiti - Out

Having missed pre-season, the young forward was forced to undergo surgery and he will remain out for a while as he looks to recover.

The Chelsea loanee has been given a return date of November and said to be stepping up his recovery across the coming weeks. He hasn’t played since pre-season in the USA for Chelsea in July.

Related topics:Team newsIpswich TownSean DycheEnglandBelgiumJordan PickfordNewcastle UnitedMalawi

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice