It looked like Lee Carsley wanted to play Total Football - but England ended up as a total mess

The former midfielder made some bold choices with his England team selection.

It simply didn’t work out for ex-Everton midfielder Lee Carsley last night as England fell to a shock defeat to Greece.

The away side triumphed over England for the first time in their history, edging them 2-1 at Wembley Stadium as a late goal from Vangelis Pavlidis gave the Greeks a famous and historic night in London. Jude Bellingham had netted a late equaliser just seven minutes earlier but they were unable to find a winner and it was a horror show at the back as Pavlidis took advantage of some uncertainty at the back before firing home.

For Carsley, it was a disaster as he had made the bold call to start an incredibly attacking line-up that featured a front five of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka.

With no recognised striker on the pitch, both Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke watched on - probably with great frustration as Harry Kane is rarely absent for his country - as England toiled with just 12 shots, the same amount Greece managed.

Speaking after the game to BBC 5Live’s podcast, former keeper Robinson claimed Carsley did exactly what every fan wanted to see in the European Championships with his team selection but it simply didn’t work on the night. “He’s done exactly what we all sat in the summer or in the beer gardens and our tellies in our lounges or wherever we were, screaming at the telly - Saka should be playing, Foden should be playing, Bellingham should be, why isn’t Anthony Gordon getting on?

“Why isn’t Cole Palmer getting more minutes? And he’s done exactly as we all thought. He’s put them all on the pitch tonight and it’s just not worked.”

Not only was it a blow for England ahead of their next game with Finland, it was a blow for Carsley’s ambitions of becoming the next permanent England boss. With no standout candidates, the former U21 boss is in the driving seat but his inability to play a striker may have cost him the game.