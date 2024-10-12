Liverpool star linked with 'January transfer' opens up on lack of game time so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder has been a bit-part player so far this season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wataru Endo has opened up on his future at Liverpool, amid reports of a move away potentially in January.

Endo, 31, has seen his role change dramatically from a key starter under Jurgen Klopp to a back-up for Ryan Gravenberch under Arne Slot, who has placed his faith in the Dutchman. It was 44 appearances in all competitions and while there was only 20 starts in the league, that figure would have been higher if it wasn’t for injury and international commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To his credit, he was a good foil for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and often turned out quiet if not unassuming performances. Not the most gifted technically, he did often shock people with that part of his game, such as netting a wonderful long-range strike against Fulham. Still, he lacks the panache and quality of other defensive midfielders such as Rodri, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, for example.

With just 85 minutes so far, it has been a frustrating time for the Japan captain, who would have been overjoyed to meet up with the national team where he would be a guaranteed starter. Some reports from around Italy have claimed that he could be a target in January for Inter Milan, according to a report from InterLive.it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking out on his current playing status with Japanese outlet Synchronous, he was quoted saying that he knows he will get minutes as the season develops: “We have a new manager. I think he wants to see every player. It is too early to judge anything. A club like Liverpool needs the depth of the squad. It needs all the players to play in all these competitions and to win titles. I have no idea what people are saying about me, but my plan is staying here. I have been doing what I should do and getting myself in shape.”

Loading....

His words ring true. After all, Liverpool have six more Champions League group games to go, have an EFL Cup tie against Brighton, 31 more league games and are yet to start in the FA Cup. Given Gravenberch is the main option ahead of him, he won’t be able to play every single game and he will get playing time. Even more so if there is an injury which there was last season - Gravenberch missed five games with an ankle injury last season.

Having signed for just £16m, he was never seen as a long-term option but he will be key in the fight across all competitions as he proved his worth last season - and he is likely to do so again, despite reports of a move away.