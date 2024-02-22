Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, will be without his key midfielder for the clash at Brighton

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Everton will boast a mostly fully fit squad for the game against Brighton, but Vitalyi Mykolenko has suffered a knock in training this week.

The Toffees have endured a difficult run of results recently, culminating in a frustrating 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night. Despite that, they remain outside of the relegation places due to their superior goal difference but they are still four points Nottingham Forest in 16th.

Next up is a trip to the south coast to face Brighton. Dyche's side earned an incredible, season-defining 5-1 victory at the Amex stadium at a similar stage of the season last year and a repeat result would be an incredible achievement once again.

Everton team news:

Dyche revealed that there were no new injury concerns but that defender Vitalyi Mykolenko had suffered a knock this week. However, he has been in training and he believes he will be fine for the weekend's action.

Another defender who should be fine is Seamus Coleman; he missed out against Palace due to illness but Dyche said he has been in training and will return. Key figure Abdoulaye Doucoure has also come through the week's training well after returning to the side after a few weeks out, Dyche reiterated the importance of monitoring his minutes and he is ready to go again.

Andre Gomes is still struggling with a recurrence of his calf injury which has disrupted his season so far, he hasn't featured since netting the winner in the FA Cup against Palace and its unclear when he'll return. Loanee Arnaut Danjuma has missed the last three games and looks set to miss out again with an ankle injury which restricts Dyche's attacking reinforcements. And Dele Alli remains a long-term absentee.

Brighton team news:

Roberto De Zerbi remains without a few key names; one of those is Solly March who has been out of action since October due to a knee injury and he may not play again this season. Another boost for Everton is that their top scorer, Joao Pedro, is also sidelined with a muscle injury.