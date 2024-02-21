Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that his career could be over due to his ongoing struggle with injuries.

Having arrived on loan at Everton from Barcelona in their famed 2013/14 campaign, he returned in a permanent deal in 2015 and stayed for two years as he recorded 75 appearances in total before going on to play for AC Milan on loan, Barcelona and Watford before joining Udinese in 2021. The Spaniard has been in Italy since 2021 and has managed 18 goals and 14 assists in 68 appearances to date. However, he has been out of action since January 2023 after having surgery on his knee and his return to the sport is currently up in the air according to the winger, who spoke openly in an emotional interview with Spanish journalist Gerard Romero

“With everything that happened to me, I became a health enthusiast." He told Romero’s Twitch channel. "It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do what I like anymore. I’ve been away from the field for more than a year: it was very complicated, but luckily I was able to make a big change on a personal level. I am happy with my change, for those who have been by my side and for what I have created in my life.