Everton team news: Sean Dyche confirms return of key man ahead of Liverpool clash

Sean Dyche was pleased to report that there were no international injury issues for his squad heading into the Merseyside derby with Liverpool this weekend.

Everton come into the game on the back of a 3-0 home victory over Bournemouth before the international break and it seems they will be able to produce the same strength starting eleven when they make the short trip to Anfield this weekend.

One player who will be back is midfielder Idrissa Gueye who was a late absentee for the victory over the Cherries, but Dyche revealed the 34-year-old had a knock that needed settling down.

The only question is whether he returns instantly to the starting line-up, or if the duo of James Garner and Amadou Onana - who impressed last time out - are called upon to the start again.

The long-term absentees continue to include Andre Gomes and Dele Alli but Dyche confirmed that the Seamus Coleman has returned to team training for the first time. However, it has only been one session and he will need to time to build back up and won’t be involved this weekend.

In terms of Liverpool, they have some issues to contend with; Curtis Jones is still serving his ban for his straight red card against Tottenham and they have key players returning from South America after a long journey which could affect Klopp’s thinking.

One player who could be a doubt is Darwin Nunez; the Uruguayan was in fantastic form against Brazil but suffered a knock which could rule him out.

Andy Robertson suffered a shoulder issue on international duty and will not be available and there’s doubt over whether Cody Gakpo will feature after missing the last two games.