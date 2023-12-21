Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville argue over Liverpool's 'atmosphere' comments from Jurgen Klopp
The two former Premier League stars have been reacting to Jurgen Klopp's comments after Liverpool's win over West Ham.
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both taken to social media to argue over the Anfield 'atmosphere' comments that Jurgen Klopp made in the aftermath of Liverpool's victory over West Ham United.
The Reds romped to a 5-1 home win over the Hammers in the EFL Cup quarter-finals to book their place in the final four where they will meet Fulham across a two-legged tie in January. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and a double from Curtis Jones was enough to see of David Moyes' side for the second time at Anfield this season in front of a jubilant crowd.
However, following the game, Klopp spoke out in a stunning speech about needing the fans for the huge game with Arsenal at the weekend, even claiming you should 'give your ticket to someone else' if they can't support the team to their fullest and these are the comments that the pundit duo have been reacting to on social media. "We need Anfield on Saturday. They prepare for this game and will be prepared. We need Anfield on their toes from the first second without me being in an argument with the opposition coach or whatever. If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else.
"No, the negativity was around us and the stadium not. Just not the excitement I felt about the performance. I thought it's a performance you really can enjoy – so many good performances, so many good individual performances, so many challenges to celebrate, stuff like this. But we were only 1-0 up and had a game where we had a lot of shots and didn't score. But if it's warming up for Saturday, I'm happy."
Those comments prompted Neville to post his thoughts as he referred back to the views he expressed following the 0-0 draw that occurred between Manchester United and Liverpool at Anfield last weekend - a game in which the home crowd were surprisingly flat given the occasion. "Those Liverpool fans having a pop at me about the atmosphere v United are a bit quiet this morning" He wrote on X.
Less than 10 minutes later, Carragher hit back at the former United defender, claiming it was all part of Klopp's plan to rile the side up for the game against Arsenal on Saturday. "All mind games for Saturday! Atmosphere was a bit flat v Man United because we expected to win easily because you lot are so bad……last night was absolutely fine. Jurgen knows all this & the power of Anfield. Compare his results at Anfield with a full stadium to the Covid season!".