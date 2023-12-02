Everton team news: Sean Dyche forced into one change as two key men miss out

The Everton manager has made one change at the top end of the pitch and he is without two key players for the clash with Nottingham Forest.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Everton are without key figures Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana for the trip to face Nottingham Forest this evening.

Calvert-Lewin was a doubt for the game according to Sean Dyche on Thursday, as he told the media that the forward had been struggling with muscle tightness and was being rested in training as precaution.

He revealed a decision would be made on the Friday as to whether he would be able to play, but the 26-year-old misses out on the matchday squad entirely. In his place comes Beto, who himself was absent for the 3-0 loss against Manchester United last week, and he starts a game for the first time since September.

The rest of the team is unchanged from the defeat to Erik Ten Hag's side, but Onana misses out for the second in a row after failing to recover from a calf injury.

For Forest, it was already confirmed that forward Taiywo Awoniyi would be absent after suffering a groin injury against Brighton last week but they are boosted by the return of midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who missed out in last week's defeat after suffering illness while on international duty with the Ivory Coast - but he starts here.

Everton's bench features the likes of Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Lewis Dobbin in attack and they are boosted by the return of Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey, but Dyche has no other senior midfield options to call upon.

