The Everton boss was quizzed on the right-back issue with Seamus Coleman now available again.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has had his say on the current selection dilemma at right-back ahead of his side's clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Dyche has switched both Nathan Patterson and Ashley Young in that position while Seamus Coleman has been out of action, but with the club captain back in the matchday squad last weekend, Dyche will need to decide which right-back will feature on Saturday evening.

Patterson has been in and out of the team this season making 12 appearances in the league, but only five of them have been starts as Dyche has opted for experience in the form of Young. However, the 38-year-old has struggled in big moments including being sent off against Liverpool and a part of the fanbase are struggling to see why the Scottish international hasn't been given a run of games. Then there's Coleman who hasn't started a game since May.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to face Forest, LiverpoolWorld asked Dyche about the current right-back situation and what Patterson has to do to be the number one option in that role.

"Nathan needs to keep doing what he's doing, he's still relatively young and inexperienced in the grand scheme of the Premier League. He's still developing, but with the age and understanding and experience of Seamus [Coleman] and [Ashley] Young.

"But they know deep down that they are not the future of the position, as Nathan is. He is growing and maturing all the time, Patterson has more to come but I think he's a very good player.

With Coleman and Young both extremely experienced figures, Patterson has the perfect mentors to learn from with both of them competing in the Premier League for over a decade.

Dyche confirmed they are key not only for Patterson but for the whole squad to learn from: “There's not a literal mentorship but you want the likes of Seamus and Youngey to rub off on all the players, but in the fullback areas of course. Being around them on a daily basis will help him, but Patterson is a very good player in his own right and he continues to improve."