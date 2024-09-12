Getty Images

Everton team news: The Toffees face a difficult away trip after the international break.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite is still absent but hinted that summer signing Orel Mangala could feature this weekend.

Everton are hoping to bring some positivity to their season after suffering three defeats in four games, including surrendering a two-goal lead at Goodison Park against Bournemouth before the international break. But an away trip to Villa Park will pose a huge threat. Unai Emery’s side were in fine form against West Ham United and Leicester City in their two victories and had chances to beat Arsenal in what was their only defeat so far. With a strong squad and a good record against Everton, not to mention the existing injury issues for Dyche, this will see them enter this game with huge confidence.

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite has been absent for the season so far after undergoing a small operation over the summer. Dyche revealed that he is back on the grass but isn’t ready to play just yet and the same goes for right-back Nathan Paterson. “Jarrad is on the grass now and is at the beginning and starting to train again, the same for Patterson, they will need a training period and game period before being considered fully fit.”

Seamus Coleman was seen as a major doubt after coming off against England over the break due to an injury. A reported achilles injury could likely see him miss out. As a result, James Garner could deputise at right-back in place of the veteran Ashley Young. Dyche confirmed that Coleman is ‘touch and go’ for the weekend but Friday’s session will be key for whether he can feature.

In terms of midfielder Mangala, he could make his debut this weekend after being awarded the number eight shirt. Dyche was coy on whether he will feature but he is training with the squad. “Orel we know he can deal with the Premier League. He’s back and we’ll assess him [ahead of the weekend].”

Armando Broja, Everton’s late summer signing who was injured when signed on loan, will still take “a little bit of time” before he can join up with the squad. Youssef Chermiti underwent surgery on an ankle issue and could yet be out for some time.

Aston Villa team news

For Villa, many of their squad were in international action and Ezri Konsa is a doubt after limping off for England against Finland. It was only considered a minor knock but he may be rested with a hectic schedule coming up. The same goes for striker Ollie Watkins who withdrew from the England squad due to an ongoing issue.

Furthermore, Leon Bailey is likely to miss the game after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win over Leicester City whereas Matty Cash looks set to miss out as well after suffering a thigh injury against Arsenal. Both Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara returned to full first-team training but it is unlikely they will feature in a squad just yet. Emi Buendia could make the matchday squad for the first time since May last year after a battle with an ACL injury.