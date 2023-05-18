The latest transfer news regarding potential incomings and outgoings for Everton this summer.

Everton’s fight to remain in the Premier League continues, and with just two games to go, the pressure is truly on.

The Toffees are out of the bottom three right now but they are still not safe from potential relegation. They have Wolves and Bournemouth left to play before their fate is decided, which will play a huge part in their action in the upcoming transfer window.

Naturally, where Everton will play next season decides how they will spend their money and which players they may have to let go of this summer. With that in mind, here are the latest transfer talk updates for the blue side of Merseyside.

£33m Blues star’s future rests on whether Everton stay up

A lot of interest is surrounding Amadou Onana ahead of the transfer window and Everton’s stance on a potential sale completely depends on their relegation fate.

According to Football Insider, if the Blues drop to the Championship, they would be open to selling the 21-year-old this summer, despite only signing him last year for £33 million. They are willing to listen to offers in the region of £50 million, which would earn them a tidy profit.

Manchester United are said to be interested in Onana, and Erik ten Hag has given the green light to snap him up. However, should Everton survive the bottom three, Sean Dyche will be trying to convince Onana to stay at Goodison Park for another season.

Striker available as free agent is on the radar

Everton don’t have to splash the cash to bring in new personnel. The Toffees are said to be interested in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who will be leaving Ibrox as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

According to Fanatik, Everton are admirers of the Colombian but face competition from Fenerbahçe, who are reportedly the favourites to strike a deal. Morelos has scored 124 goals in 268 appearances for Rangers, but has fallen out of favour with the club.

Everton will only look to sign £34m winger if they stay in Premier League

The Toffees remain interested in Almería winger Largie Ramazani but will only look to make a move for him if they avoid relegation. Fichajes report that the 22-year-old is “attracted” to the idea of moving to the Premier League, having grown up in the Manchester United youth ranks.