Everton vs West Ham team news: 6 players out and 3 doubtful for Premier League clash

Everton and West Ham injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to a remarkable nine matches when they welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Toffees have steered well clear of relegation since David Moyes returned as managed in January. Everton’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend lifted them 16 points above the bottom three. However, Moyes is still insisting that safety is not secured. He said: “They've seen the game out in some way today. So, I don't think we're safe yet because the numbers don't allow us to say that.

“But it will be getting harder for the teams below us to catch us. I think with the form we are in, we are capable of going and winning some more games. It's the challenge to our players to win. We're saying, ‘Come on,’ we don't want to be a club down the bottom of the league. We want to be a club challenging the better teams near the top.”

In truth, it is a case of how high the Blues could finish - and there can be full focus on giving Goodison the send-off it deserves before moving to their new stadium next season. In addition, Moyes faces West Ham for the first time since leaving last summer. The Scot won the Europa Conference League as Hammers boss and had them constantly challenging for Europe.

Since his exit, the London outfit have already sacked his successor Julen Lopetegui while they have continued to stutter under Graham Potter. They were defeated 1-0 by Newcastle United earlier this week.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the current team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Dwight McNeil - out

Iliman Ndiaye - out

The fans' favourite has been making progress from his knee injury but is still not going to be available until April.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker has a serious hamstring injury that has kept him out for almost two months and is still on the road to recovery.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder won't play again this campaign after rupturing his ACL.

Armando Broja - doubt

The centre-forward is coming towards the end of his ankle injury. Moyes admitted last week that the Chelsea loanee could be back against West Ham but Everton have to weigh up whether they feel he is ready or wait until after the international break.

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio - out

The striker was involved in a serious car accident in December. He was given a raucous reception when introduced to Hammers fans before the Newcastle game.

Crysencio Summerville - out

The winger is still unavailable as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Niclas Fullkrug - major doubt

The Germany international is working his way back from a hamstring injury. He is back in training but may need more training under his belt before he is match-ready.

Vladimir Coufal - doubt

The defender has missed West Ham's previous four games with a hamstring complaint. He trained before the Newcastle game but was not in the squad - but could well be back in contention.