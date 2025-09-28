Everton host West Ham this weekend | Getty Images

The latest injury updates ahead of Everton’s clash with West Ham

Everton host West Ham United on Monday night and are looking to end a three-match streak without a victory across all competitions.

On the whole, Everton have looked stronger than last season, picking up seven points from a possible 15 so far while recording wins over both Brighton and Wolves in the Premier League. Jack Grealish and James Garner in particular have been singled out for praise while there’s also a number of others producing steady performances for the Blues.

However, that’s not to say they’ve been flawless as they’ve been beaten by both newly-promoted Leeds and Merseyside rivals Liverpool during the campaign while they were also held to a draw by Aston Villa despite playing the better football for most of the contest. Everton’s hope of silverware were significantly reduced in mid-week after a League Cup exit to Wolves, and fans will be demanding a response in the league as they look to keep up their unbeaten start to life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Meanwhile, for the traveling side the stakes could be higher, particularly from the perspective of Graham Potter, who is currently the favourite to be the next manager to lose his job. He’ll hope to stage an upset in Merseyside just like he did before the international break when his side hammered Nottingham Forest 3-0 away from home. Ahead of this exciting match under the floodlights on Monday, we take a look at the latest injury news from both teams.

Everton injury news

Summer signing Merlin Rohl misses out with a groin problem. The midfielder, who was signed on loan from SC Freiburg is a German Under-21 international that’s capable of playing both as a No.6 and on occasion as a left-back. He’s played just once so far as a substitute since Aston Villa but is now on the sidelines until the start of October.

One of the stars of last season, Jarrad Branthwaite, also remains in the treatment room. The England international was pivotal to the team’s upturn in fortunes last season and recently signed a new long-term contract to fend off interest from rival clubs. He’s yet to feature this term due to a thigh problem but should be back in action by mid-October.

West Ham injury news

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, who scored against Everton in a 1-1 draw last season, misses this match due to suspension in a huge blow for the Hammers. He was booked for a bad challenge on Joao Palhinha during a 3-0 defeat earlier in the month and is serving the second match of his three-game suspension after previously missing a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was a massive player for West Ham last season, misses out through injury and is not expected to return until early October. He hasn’t featured since a 5-1 defeat at home to Chelsea back in August.