Everton youngster makes three-word statement after impressive pre-season showing

The Everton youngster has impressed once again in a behind-closed-doors friendly and has impressed Sean Dyche so far.

Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin took to social media to celebrate his goal and assist during his side’s latest pre-season victory over Monza.

The friendly was behind closed doors as Sean Dyche welcomed the Serie A side for another important game as they step up their preparations for the start of the new Premier League season. Goals from Dobbin and Neal Maupay were enough to see off the Italian side and it also allowed both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko to play 45 minutes on their return from injury and summer signing Arnaut Danjuma also earned a vital 75 minutes.

Whilst it was another positive result in pre-season, Dobbin’s goal and assist was labelled as an ‘impressive display’ by the official Everton social media account and the 20-year-old is starting gain some momentum ahead of the new campaign.

Gobbin took to social media to comment on the official Everton account’s post which read: ‘Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko stepped up their recovery from injury with 45-minute runouts against AC Monza today. Lewis Dobbin capped an impressive display with our opening goal, while Neal Maupay was also on the scoresheet for the Blues in the second half.’

Alongside that, he wrote ‘90 more mins’ next to a Football and ‘A’ emoji (relating to his two contributions) and fans have begun to clamour for him to be part of the squad going forward this season. Last season saw him enjoy a successful loan spell with Derby County in League 1, where he made 54 appearances across all competitions, managing five goals and six assists.

Following on from that experience, he’s enjoyed a strong pre-season so far - with his performances catching the eye of Dyche, who believes Dobbin is ‘laying down a marker’.

“He’s done very well. I’m very pleased with him and his application – all the young lads actually have been first class,” Dyche said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

“We’ll see (what next) but he’s certainly laying down a marker to say ‘I’m ready and want to be part of it’, that’s for sure.”

With options short in attack, his ability to dribble from deep and beat a man and play across multiple positions could see him become a valuable squad asset this season.